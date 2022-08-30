Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Trading Down 1.8%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 273,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 210,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Libbey Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

