Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
