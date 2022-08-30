Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

