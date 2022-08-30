Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Lear has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lear by 467.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

