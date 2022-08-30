Lead Wallet Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $261,901.76 and approximately $6,009.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00818287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
