Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.87. 16,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,655. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

