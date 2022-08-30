Larry Goldberg Sells 100,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,000.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

Shares of TSE MGA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.28. The company had a trading volume of 871,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,859. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$100.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.2697867 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.