Landshare (LAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,851.00

Landshare (LAND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003496 BTC on popular exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $15,851.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,546 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,215 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.