Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LANC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

