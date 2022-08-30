Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.33.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $5.25 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.