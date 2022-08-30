Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $444.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.