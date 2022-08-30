LABS Group (LABS) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $47,306.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
