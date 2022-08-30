KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Shares Up 0.1%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 538,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

KushCo Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

