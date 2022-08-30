Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.6 %

KURA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 498,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,892. The firm has a market cap of $929.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.92. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

