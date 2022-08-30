KUN (KUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.00

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00022243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $8,980.50 and $178.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.