KUN (KUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.00

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00022243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $8,980.50 and $178.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
