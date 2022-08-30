Kulupu (KLP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $161,198.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Kulupu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kulupu has a total market cap of $161,198.00 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kulupu alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Kulupu

Kulupu (KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official website is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kulupu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kulupu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kulupu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.