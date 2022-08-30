Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $22.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

