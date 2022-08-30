Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.30

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 38410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.
Knowles Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
