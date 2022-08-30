Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KSCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,823. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

