KittyCake (KCAKE) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $96,440.14 and $117,423.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KittyCake has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One KittyCake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00837441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KittyCake
