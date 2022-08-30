Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $17.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

