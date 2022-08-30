Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $37.97

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $36.87. Kinetik shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 718 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

