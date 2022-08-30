Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $131.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

