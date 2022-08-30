KickToken Price Up 0.7% This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. KickToken has a total market cap of $896,045.45 and $122,446.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

