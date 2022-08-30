Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Keyence Price Performance

KYCCF stock traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839. Keyence has a 1-year low of $327.80 and a 1-year high of $711.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.63.

Get Keyence alerts:

Keyence Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.