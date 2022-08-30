Kevin Walter Collins Sells 8,580 Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $14,757.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 356,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,987.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LHDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 60,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,769. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. Eclipse Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $53,587,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucira Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

