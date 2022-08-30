Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 300,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,728,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,612,196.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 365,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $981,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.

F45 Training Trading Down 7.7 %

FXLV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 1,967,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth $49,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Further Reading

