Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 3.4 %

KMF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,023. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

