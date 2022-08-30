Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,126,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.2 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHOTF shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

