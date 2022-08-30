Judy Gibbons Sells 4,920 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capri Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,205. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

