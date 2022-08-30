JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.12

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 2432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

JSR Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

