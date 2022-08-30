JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 485.50 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.81). 301,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 237,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.80).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £749.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 475.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

In related news, insider Anna Dingley bought 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £2,968.56 ($3,586.95).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

