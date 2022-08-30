JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,601,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 787.5% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 234,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 266,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 159,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

