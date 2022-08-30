Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. Sells 20,645 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PPL Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PPL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 3,837,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,898. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $46,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.