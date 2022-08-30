John W. Garratt Sells 4,807 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,943. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $191,558,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.