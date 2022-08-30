JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.78 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 134.60 ($1.63) on Tuesday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.40 ($1.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Articles

