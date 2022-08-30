JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Up 2.4% on Insider Buying Activity

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.81. 25,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,258,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 244,678 shares of company stock worth $3,353,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,690 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 956,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

