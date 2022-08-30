James Pantelidis Purchases 4,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis purchased 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70.

On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00.

On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Price Performance

TSE PKI traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.78. The company had a trading volume of 197,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,914. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.92. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Parkland

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

