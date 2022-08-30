Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.70. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

