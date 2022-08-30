Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.90. 9,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

