iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,038. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

