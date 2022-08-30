iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.63. The stock had a trading volume of 578,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day moving average is $416.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.