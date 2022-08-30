iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.92. 80,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,467. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.