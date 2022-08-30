iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IGE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 335,424 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.