iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.92. 6,389,896 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13.

