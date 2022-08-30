iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 513,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,590,698 shares.The stock last traded at $62.79 and had previously closed at $62.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

