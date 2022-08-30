Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 311,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

