iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 162,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,672,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

iQIYI Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

About iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

