iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 162,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,672,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.72.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
