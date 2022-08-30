IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 1,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 1.73% of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

