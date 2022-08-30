IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $317.93 million and $13.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00159250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032854 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

