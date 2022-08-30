Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $136.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Investors Title by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Investors Title by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

