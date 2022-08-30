Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Investors Title Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITIC opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $136.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Title (ITIC)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.